Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region

31 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A storage tank with dirty oil briefly caught fire at an oil refinery in the southern Russian Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A mazut distillation facility has caught fire. A drone is tentatively named as a reason," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The fire was contained at the area of 100 square meters. There were no casualties," he said.

Shortly after, Kondratyev announced that the fire at the Afipsky oil refinery had been fully put out.