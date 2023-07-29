29 Jul. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Makhachkala FC Dynamo will play the first match of the new First League season with FC Kuban at home.

FC Dynamo returns to Makhachkala after two out matches of the First League.

In the first home match of the new season, Kurban Berdyev's team will play against Krasnodar's Kuban. The game will take place at the Trud stadium in Makhachkala on July 30.

Earlier, the press service of the Dagestan club reported that FC Makhachkala will play all home matches of the 23/24 season on the field of the Trud stadium.