China to help Georgia in improving social and economic growth

Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian highlighted steps taken within the strategic partnership between the two countries by saying China was “always committed” to assisting Georgia in improving social and economic growth.
In his remarks over the matter, Zhou noted the Chinese Government’s financial assistance provided to the central Georgian city of Gori for improving social infrastructure around the city and in villages.
"We also want to show our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. This is the basis of our bilateral strategic relations”, Zhou said.