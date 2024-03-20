Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Belgium

20 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed on a working visit to Belgium on March 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.



During his visit, Bayramov will attend the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on March 21, as well as take part in many bilateral meetings.



The inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels will highlight nuclear energy's critical role in addressing global concerns such as lowering fossil fuel dependency, enhancing energy security, and promoting economic growth.