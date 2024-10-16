Mishustin: North-South needs SCO

16 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International North-South Transport Corridor will open up new opportunities for trade and business, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

"Russia together with CIS partners and Iran promotes the International North-South Transport Corridor. We hold a whole range of events on the upgrade and reconstruction of the infrastructure for shipments by rail, by road and by sea. This will open up fresh opportunities for trade, providing business with additional advantages," Mishustin said.

According to him, the work on ensuring transport coherence of SCO countries and building reliable and efficient supply routes is prior.