Lionel Messi and other football legend to visit Baku

5 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Football legend Lionel Messi, along with global stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will visit Baku on December 11.

Local fans at the Baku Crystal Hall will have the chance to see the world’s best footballer, World Cup champion, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, alongside his teammates.

Attendees will watch a film about Messi's life. The film will feature unique footage from Messi's personal life and career.

A special musical atmosphere will accompany the event: composer and performer Willy William, as well as the famous group "Morandi," will perform on stage at Baku Crystal Hall.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.