Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by Armenian mine

21 Dec. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani serviceman has been blown up by a mine near the Armenian border on December 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Around 12:00 (GMT +4), Ziyad Salmanov, while performing official combat tasks on the conditional Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stepped on an anti-personnel mine and was injured," the statement reads.

After receiving first aid, the wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, his life is out of danger.

An investigation is underway regarding the incident, the ministry added.