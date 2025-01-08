Ilham Aliyev: if Yerevan does not need peace treaty, Baku doesn't need it either

8 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku wants peace in the region, but if Armenia does not need a peace treaty, Azerbaijan does not need it either, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels.

He added that Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region, but Azerbaijan wants peace.

According to the Azerbaijani president, he independent Armenian state is, in fact, a fascist state, because, if this country has been led by proponents of fascist ideology for nearly 30 years, they have shaped this country the way they did.

“We are neighbors with such a fascist state, and the threat of fascism is not going away. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the Armenian leadership will destroy it, or we will. We have no other choice,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president added that the next round of talks on the delimitation and demarcation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border will take place before the end of the month.