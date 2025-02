2 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Georgia providing services in the construction sector will now pay a 20% income tax instead of the previous 1%. The relevant amendments were approved by the Georgian parliament back in 2024.

Some experts predict an increase in the real estate prices in Georgia, as companies will have to increase their fees for services.

The Georgian government, in turn, expects this measure to bring an additional 200 million lari ($70 million) to the state budget