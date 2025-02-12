Trumps says U.S. not to buy Gaza Strip

12 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the United States is not going to buy the Gaza Strip.

"We're not going to buy anything. We're going to have it. We're going to keep it, and we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace and there's not going to be any problem, and nobody's going to question it, and we're going to run it very properly," Trump said.

When asked how he thinks Washington can get control over the Gaza Strip, he said that it would be possible "under the U.S. authority."

Earlier, Trump said that Washington was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip in order to develop it for the sake of peace in the Middle East. Also, he proposed resettling Palestinians from the enclave to other countries in the region. A number of states have opposed this idea.