15 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s oil production increased by 13% in 2024, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) data.

Iran’s oil production had reached an average of 3.257 million barrels per day last year - an increase of 12.93% from 2023.

The figures showed that Iran had ended 2024 with an average monthly production of 3.293 million bpd in December and continued to pump 3.28 million bpd in January 2025.