Georgian Dream mocks Baltic sanctions against Georgia

8 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Baltic sanctions against a number of Georgian officials are absurd and inadequate, the representative of Georgian Dream Paata Salia said. He expressed confidence that amid political changes in the European Union, these restrictions will be cancelled as easily as they were announced.

Paata Salia, a member of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Georgian Dream party, responded ironically to the Baltic sanctions against Georgian government officials, emphasizing that there is no need to take seriously the absurdity created by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The Baltic countries published three separate lists of Georgian officials who are prohibited from crossing their borders. Latvia limited entry for 16 officials, Estonia does not want to see 55 Georgian executives, and Lithuania – 74. Like the previous sanctions, these are motivated by what is considered by the West as ”violations of human rights” or the unwillingness of the legally elected government to hand over power in Georgia to the radical opposition.