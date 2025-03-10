Iran begins purchase of land for North-South ITC

10 Mar. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian authorities have begun works on building their section of the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC), initiating purchases of land along the Rasht-Astara railway route, Governor of the Iranian province of Gilan Hadi Haqshenas announced today at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and General Director of the National Company for Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Houshang Bazvand.

"It was decided to acquire 162 km of land along the project's route. The acquisition of 30 km has already been completed, and the purchase of another 50 km is underway",

Hadi Haqshenas said.

According to the governor of Gilan, regarding the supply of construction materials for the railway, no issues have been reported. The Iranian government prioritizes the national ITC project, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

There are no problems with finances either, since the country's financial institutions have already allocated 365 billion tomans ($73 million) for the design and construction of the railway, the official said.