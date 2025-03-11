РУС ENG

Baku: Yerevan hindering lasting peace

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said there are many obstacles on the path to lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The minister noted that they have come a long way towards the normalization of interstate relations between Baku and Yerevan and the signing of a final peace agreement.

At the same time, Bayramov stressed that Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the rapid militarization of this country, and its tendency towards revanchism remain a major obstacle to the peace process.

The Azerbaijani diplomat noted that providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by Kazakhstan in May 2024 attested to the importance this country attaches to the peace process.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
335 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos