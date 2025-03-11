Baku: Yerevan hindering lasting peace

11 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said there are many obstacles on the path to lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The minister noted that they have come a long way towards the normalization of interstate relations between Baku and Yerevan and the signing of a final peace agreement.

At the same time, Bayramov stressed that Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the rapid militarization of this country, and its tendency towards revanchism remain a major obstacle to the peace process.

The Azerbaijani diplomat noted that providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by Kazakhstan in May 2024 attested to the importance this country attaches to the peace process.