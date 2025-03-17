U.S. welcomes progress on South Caucasus peace treaty

17 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is pleased with Azerbaijan and Armenia taking a step forward toward a peace treaty, U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said.

"We are pleased Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed to a peace treaty. I told him (Hikmet Hajiyev) we should finalize this peace deal now, release the prisoners, and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous,” Michael Waltz said.

The U.S. National Security Advisor pointed out the need to finalize the peace deal as soon as possible.