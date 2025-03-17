Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire once again

17 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army have once again been subjected to fire by Armenian armed forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan reported.

On March 17, from 01:25 a.m. to 12:55 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions from their positions near the settlements of Yukhari Zaghali in the Basarkechar district and Digh in the Gorus district.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Azerbaijani Army positions came under fire three times in a row in the direction of settlements of Gorus region.