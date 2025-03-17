Vladimir Putin holds talks with Emomali Rahmon

17 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in Russia on an official visit.

During the meeting, Putin shared his expectation that friendly relations between Moscow and Dushanbe would continue to strengthen.

"We sincerely hope that your commitment to fostering good neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia will also be supported by the citizens of the Republic. I am confident that we will continue to collaborate in this way",

Vladimir Putin announced.

The Russian President emphasized that the countries are actively cooperating within the CSTO. Moscow and Dushanbe also plan to sign a number of documents in the field of security.

In addition to this, Putin noted that Russia remains one of Tajikistan's most important economic partners.

Vladimir Putin invited the leader of Tajikistan to attend the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He also congratulated Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the upcoming Navruz holiday.

Emomali Rahmon, in turn, called Russia a long-standing strategic partner, noting that relations between Moscow and Dushanbe are developing at an increasing pace.