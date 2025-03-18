Peskov reveals details of Putin-Trump expected phone call

18 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to speak by phone between 16:00 and 18:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said

"Indeed, it will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Moscow time...Certain discussions have already taken place in Moscow, there was a round of talks in Istanbul, and there was the first conversation between the presidents. So there is a certain understanding indeed," Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that the phone call will take as much time as the presidents need. The leaders will discuss the normalization of Russia-U.S. bilateral relations, the Ukrainian settlement and other issues.

The Kremlin will determine the format for announcing the results of the telephone conversation after the call, the spokesman added.

The last telephone conversation between the two presidents took place on February 12. For an hour and a half, Putin and Trump discussed the accumulated problems in relations between the two countries.