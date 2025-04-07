Ovechkin becomes best sniper in NHL history

7 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin officially became the National Hockey League's all-time leading goal scorer, netting his 895th career goal in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders to break Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky's 31-year-old record.

The goal in the away match against the New York Islanders was Ovechkin's 895th. Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky scored 894 goals. Both players have 1,487 matches to their credit.

In 61 games this season, Ovechkin has 42 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is tied for third-most goals in the NHL this season as well.

Gretzky held the NHL record for 31 years until Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal. Gretzky broke Gordie Howe's NHL goals record of 801 on March 23, 1994, against the Vancouver Canucks.