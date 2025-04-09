FFA head not to resign

9 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armen Melikbekyan does not want to leave the FFA. Earlier, a number of Armenian football clubs called on the head of the organization to resign.

The president of the Football Federation of Armenia is not going to resign. Armen Melikbekyan himself made this statement at a press conference held on April 9.

Earlier, he published a statement in which he criticized his opponents who were calling for his resignation.

Amid the unsatisfactory results of the national team, members of the First Armenian Front fan movement called on the FFA head to resign. Later, a number of clubs in the Armenian championship made a similar demand. In the last two matches, the Armenian team suffered two major defeats from Georgia and missed the chance to get to the UEFA Nations League B. In the next season it will play in the UEFA Nations League C.