Ilham Aliyev calls Europe not to interfere in Georgia's affairs

9 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Ilham Aliyev, Brussels should not solve Georgia’s problems. He added that Baku and Tbilisi should strengthen their partnership.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called on "European bureaucrats" not to interfere in Tbilisi's affairs. He stressed that Georgia's internal problems should be solved by the people of the country.

The head of the Azerbaijani state called Europe's attitude to Georgia's internal processes absolutely unacceptable, comparing the European Commission to colonizers.

Aliyev said that the European Union is trying to view the will of the people through the prism of the colonial past, which is absolutely unacceptable. He added that Azerbaijan supports Georgia.