12 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday.

"Ministers discussed political, economic-trade, humanitarian, education aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as regional and international matters," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Sergey Lavrov arrived in Antalya on April 11. Today, the Russian Foreign Minister addressed the forum.