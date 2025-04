13 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in eastern Türkiye, with the epicenter located 29 km from the city of Van in Western Armenia, EMSC reported.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1. Its hypocenter was located at a depth of 4 km.

Several more aftershocks followed the quake, with magnitudes not exceeding 3.7. No damage or casualties were reported.

Let us remind you that seismic activity was also recorded in the Shamakhi region of Azerbaijan the previous day, with a magnitude of 3.4.