Trump blames Biden for US economy decline

30 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House website

US President Trump blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the economic downturn in 2025. According to him, the tariffs he introduced will soon take effect and will lead to prosperity.

The decline of the American economy in early 2025 is associated with the actions of the previous White House administration led by Joe Biden, current US President Donald Trump said.

He noted that the tariffs he introduced will ultimately lead to the prosperity of the US economy.

"This is Biden's stock market, not Trump's. I only took office on January 20. The tariffs will soon take effect, and companies are starting to move to the US in record numbers,”

- Donald Trump said.