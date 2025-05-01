РУС ENG

Putin holds meeting with UAE Deputy PM

Warm and friendly relations exist between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin.

"We have very warm friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates," Putin said.

The talks were also attended by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev. Previously, Al Nahyan held a separate meeting with Kolokoltsev. The Russian minister expressed Moscow’s readiness to step up information exchange with Abu Dhabi via Interpol channels.

