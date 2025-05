13 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump is ready to welcome Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the White House announced on May 13.

"The President agreed to say hello to the Syrian President while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow",

the White House announced.

Let us remind you that Donald Trump's tour of the Middle East begins today. During the trip, he will visit the three richest countries in the region – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.