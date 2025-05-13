Media: Israel tried to eliminate Hamas leader in Gaza

13 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military carried out an operation in southern Gaza aimed at eliminating the leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Sinwar, the media reported.

"According to available estimates, the Hamas leader was in an underground room that was targeted, located beneath the European Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip",

the state broadcaster Kan reported.

There is no information about the consequences of the IDF strike. The Israeli military has also taken control of up to 30% of the territory of the Gaza Strip.