Lavrov to discuss humanitarian crises with UN representative

27 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting in Moscow with visiting United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Tom Fletcher on June 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, Lavrov and Fletcher plan to discuss the most acute situations in the zone of humanitarian crises, including, in the Middle East, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and the conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

UN activity in Ukraine will also be reviewed, the spokesperson added.

In addition, Russia’s top diplomat and the UN relief chief will discuss OCHA’s humanitarian work in the context of a massive overhaul at the global organization.