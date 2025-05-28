43,000 people live in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, Ilham Aliyev says

28 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the population of the regions liberated from occupation has grown to 43,000 people. Life is returning to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Today, over 43,000 people live and work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the country's President, Ilham Aliyev, said before a concert in the city of Lachin, where festive events dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan are taking place.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the victory in the Patriotic War changed the geopolitical situation and created new realities.