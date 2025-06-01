Direct flights launched between Batumi and Tashkent

1 Jun. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fly Khiva airline made a direct flight on the Tashkent-Batumi route, Georgian media reports.

As part of the first flight, the Uzbek company's Boeing 757-300 delivered more than 100 people to the Georgian resort city.

It is reported that the flights will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Fly Khiva initially specialized in cargo transportation, but last year the company entered the passenger air travel market. Georgia became one of the first destinations for the low-cost airline.