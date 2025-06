2 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine explosion has been reported yesterday in the Susuzluq village area of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district.

The incident occurred when a tractor struck a landmine, causing an explosion.

The driver, identified as Rashadat Asadov, a 1989-born resident of Kurdamir, was injured in the blast and taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.