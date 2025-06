2 Jun. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani female judokas won four medals at the European Cup in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the 48 kg weight category, Konul Aliyeva won the gold medal, in the same weight category, Leyla Aliyeva took the bronze.

Gultaj Mamedaliyeva, who competed in the 52 kg weight category, also won the gold medal.

Moreover, on the first day of the competition, Gunel Hasanli (70 kg) took the bronze of the tournament.