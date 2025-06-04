Armenia explains dismissal of MIA deputy head

4 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs explained why Aram Hovhannisyan left the post of deputy head of the department. Aram Ghazaryan was appointed to the vacant position.

Armenian Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan named the reason her deputy, Chief of Police, Aram Hovhannisyan, was dismissed.

On June 4, speaking at the joint sessions of the standing parliamentary committees, the minister emphasized that after she headed the MIA, personnel changes continue in the department. Sargsyan added that this is an absolutely natural process.

“The change of the Chief of Police is within the framework of the same logic. That is, a personnel change is needed to evaluate the reforms being implemented in the police system with a fresh look, as well as its effectiveness, while moving forward,”

– the head of the ministry said.