Trump’s policies could cost U.S. tourism industry $12B

7 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. economy could lose out on billions of dollars this year as U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies hamper the tourism industry, Bloomberg reported.

The administration’s mass deportation efforts, costly trade war and a travel ban on 12 countries have hammered foreign arrivals and spurred anti-U.S. boycotts.

The backlash from foreign visitors is expected to cost the U.S. economy a whopping $12.5 billion this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Foreign arrivals to the U.S. by air have fallen 2.5% so far this year through April from a year ago. The biggest drop - 10% - came in March.

Trump’s policies have prompted a travel boycott from Canadians, the largest group of visitors, and anti-American sentiment is on the rise in Europe.