Pezeshkian calls to Kazakhstan

7 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Iran

Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu. The politicians discussed the possibilities of expanding and deepening Iranian-Kazakh cooperation.

In particular, Pezeshkian stated the need for Muslim countries to develop their cooperation in order to improve the well-being of their citizens. According to him, today Tehran and Astana have largely the same political views.