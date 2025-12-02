Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi calls on EU to apologize for its slanderous claims about chemical weapons

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi demanded an apology from Brussels for accusing Georgian authorities of using chemical weapons to disperse protests in the capital.

EU representatives must apologize for their false claims about the use of camite by Georgian authorities during the dispersal of protests in Tbilisi, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"Several days have passed, and it was confirmed that the claims regarding samite were false. Now I am interested in whether European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper, MEPs, and hired NGOs are planning to apologize,”

– Shalva Papuashvili said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that everything that is happening constitutes a true hybrid war against Georgia.

