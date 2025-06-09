Iran to unveil sensitive Israeli documents

9 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran should be unveiled soon, Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib said, describing them as a "treasure trove" which will strengthen Iran's offensive capabilities.

"The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential but the documents should be unveiled soon," Khatib said.

According to him, in terms of volume, "talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement."

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that Iranian intelligence agencies had obtained a large trove of sensitive Israeli documents. Khatib said these were related to Israel's nuclear facilities and its relations with the U.S., Europe and other countries, and to its defensive capabilities.