Iran involved in Gaza peace talks - Trump

10 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran is participating in current talks over the Gaza conflict, joining the U.S., Israel, and Hamas at the negotiating table.

"Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel and Iran actually is involved. We'll see what's going to happen with Gaza," Trump said.

The U.S. president did not elaborate on the nature of Iran's role.

The U.S. has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said it would abide by the terms but Hamas thus far has rejected the plan. Under the proposal 28 Israeli hostages would be released in the first week, in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.