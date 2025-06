10 Jun. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Senate of Kazakhstan considered amendments to the law "On the Prevention of offenses".

The proposal is aimed to ban wearing clothing that hides the face in public places.

"To prevent offenses committed using clothing that interferes with facial recognition",

the senator Nauryzbay Bakadama said.

An exception is made in cases where the face is hidden by clothing for medical purposes, for civil defense, during sporting events, and in various weather conditions.