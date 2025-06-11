Russian gymnasts to return to international sports

11 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gymnasts and judges will take part in international competitions as neutral participants, the Russian Gymnastics Federation said.

According to the federation, Russian trampoline athletes will compete in World Cup events in Portugal on July 5-6, in Germany on September 20-21, in Bulgaria on September 27-28, and in France on October 3-5.

In addition, Russian athletes are also expected to take part in adult and youth trampoline world championships in Madrid in November.

Russia's Alina Gusarova and Irina Berek will be serving as neutral judges at the Tbilisi Cup on June 11-15.