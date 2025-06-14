Fyodor Bondarchuk expresses gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for help in evacuation from Iran

14 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

People's Artist of Russia, filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk express his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the unprecedented assistance in crossing the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"First of all, I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Russian Embassy in Iran, the Russian Ministry of Culture," Fyodor Bondarchuk said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has established all necessary conditions at the Astara border checkpoint to facilitate the evacuation of certain foreign citizens from Iran.

Among those evacuated from Iran are Russian film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and 51 artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra.

On June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory.