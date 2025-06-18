Yasar Guler inspects troops on border with Iran

18 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yasar Guler headed to eastern Van province today to conduct inspections and examinations on the military units on the border with Iran, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Guler is accompanied by a delegation, including Chief of General Staff General Metin Gurak. He also met with Türkiye's Fourth Border Battalion Command in Van's Baskale district.

Guler's visit to inspect military units in Van came amid rising tensions between neighboring Iran and Israel since June 13, when Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran.