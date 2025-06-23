23 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US President Donald Trump has appealed to all interested parties not to raise oil prices. According to him, expensive oil will benefit the “enemies”.

US President Donald Trump believes it is necessary to work to ensure that oil prices do not rise. He published a corresponding message on his page in the Truth social network.

“Everyone, keep oil prices low,”

– Trump wrote.

The head of the US warned that he is monitoring the process. He noted that the rise in oil prices benefits the “enemy” and once again urged “not to do this”.