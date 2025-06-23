23 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington should abandon its escalatory rhetoric towards Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said. According to him, this will increase the chances of a political process.

The US needs to stop using escalatory rhetoric towards Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, in this case, the chances of reducing tensions and pushing the political process will increase.

The deputy minister also expressed hope that the US side realizes that there is no alternative to political solutions to security problems.