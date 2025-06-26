Trump calls for Netanyahu's trial to be canceled

26 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Israel to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or cancel his corruption trial.

"I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this “Horror Show” since May of 2020 – Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial.), politically motivated case, ‘concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges’ in order to do him great harm,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

According to Trump, Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled, immediately, or a pardon given to a Great Hero.