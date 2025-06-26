Israel attacks southern Lebanon

26 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military carried out strikes on the southern territories of Lebanon, the army's press service reported.

The goal of the strikes was to eliminate two radicals from the military wing of the Hezbollah organization, the statement specified.

The first attack was carried out in the outskirts of the village of Barashit, resulting in the elimination of a commander of one of the units in the elite Radwan Force. Later, another radical was eliminated in the area of ​​the village of Beit Lif.

"The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel",

the IDF's press service reported.

Earlier, the Israeli army attacked Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon on June 23.