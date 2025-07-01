Safarov brothers buried in Gadzhibadalli

1 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brothers Ziyaddin and Husein Safarov, who died on June 27 in Yekaterinburg during a police raid, have been buried in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district today alongside their family members.

A farewell ceremony was held in Aghjabadi. The funeral ceremony was attended by members of the bereaved family, relatives, and public representatives of Aghdam and Aghdjabedi districts. The brothers were laid to rest in a cemetery in the Hajibedelli settlement.

The Safarov brothers during the operation carried out by security forces in Yekaterinburg on June 27. According to the Russian side, the brothers were involved in several murders and attempted murders in previous years.