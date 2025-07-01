Iran to renew talks if it receives guarantees U.S. won’t attack again

1 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran will return to talks with Washington as soon as it receives guarantees that the U.S. won’t attack again, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that. In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time," Araghchi said.

When asked if it was possible to peacefully settle the conflict with the US, the Iranian foreign minister noted that "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

The top diplomat stressed Iran's "peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory."