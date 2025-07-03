3 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cultural institutions are receiving false information about alleged "restrictions on the participation of citizens of Azerbaijan in cultural events and the distribution of musical content on the territory of the Russian Federation", the Ministry of Culture of the Pskov Region reported.

The refutation of the fake was published by Pskovskaya Lenta Novostey.

"This information is not reliable. Stay vigilant!",

the Ministry of Culture of the Pskov Region reported.

Let us remind you that friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of a strategic alliance nature. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that some forces are dissatisfied with this.