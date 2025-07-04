Beijing and Tbilisi to expand free trade agreement

4 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second meeting of the Joint Commission of the Free Trade Agreement between Georgia and China took place in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

Georgia's delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Genadi Arveladze, while China's delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Commerce Yen Tong.

During the meeting, it was announced that Tbilisi and Beijing could complete negotiations on expanding the Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025.

"Georgia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in many areas, including trade. The Free Trade Agreement has already played a decisive role in facilitating trade, strengthening business ties and creating new opportunities",

the Deputy Minister of Economy said.

The parties also discussed potential updates to the existing Agreement.